US Markets

Britain's BT wins majority of European soccer rights until 2027

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BT said on Friday it had secured the British broadcast rights for the majority of European soccer until 2027, paying around 305 million pounds ($368 million) a year.

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - BT BT.L said on Friday it had secured the British broadcast rights for the majority of European soccer until 2027, paying around 305 million pounds ($368 million) a year.

BT, which will share the costs with Warner Bros Discovery once a joint venture between the companies is completed, said its outlook for the 2023 financial year was unchanged.

($1 = 0.8290 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular