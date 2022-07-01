Britain's BT wins majority of European soccer rights until 2027

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - BT BT.L said on Friday it had secured the British broadcast rights for the majority of European soccer until 2027, paying around 305 million pounds ($368 million) a year.

BT, which will share the costs with Warner Bros Discovery once a joint venture between the companies is completed, said its outlook for the 2023 financial year was unchanged.

($1 = 0.8290 pounds)

