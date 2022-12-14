Britain's BT unveils 'Equinox 2' wholesale fibre offer

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L said on Wednesday it had submitted its new Equinox 2 wholesale fibre offer to the regulator Ofcom.

The offer incentivises broadband providers, such as Sky and TalkTalk, to move their customers to BT Openreach's growing national ultrafast network, it said.

