Britain's BT unveils 'Equinox 2' wholesale fibre offer

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

December 14, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L said on Wednesday it had submitted its new Equinox 2 wholesale fibre offer to the regulator Ofcom.

The offer incentivises broadband providers, such as Sky and TalkTalk, to move their customers to BT Openreach's growing national ultrafast network, it said.

