Britain's BT to pay frontline staff 1,500 pound COVID bonus

Britain's BT said on Wednesday it would pay 59,000 frontline workers a 1,500 pound ($2,055) special bonus to recognise their efforts to keep customers and the country connected during the pandemic.

The broadband and mobile provider said there was no change in its full-year financial outlook as a result of the bonus, which will comprise an immediate 1,000 pound cash payment and 500 pounds in shares after three years.

BT has frozen pay across the company and is in unresolved discussions with trade unions over its transformation and modernisation plans.

($1 = 0.7297 pounds)

