Britain's BT reaffirms guidance despite inflationary pressure

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L stuck to its full-year outlook on Thursday despite the pressure of high energy costs and other inflationary headwinds, as it reported a 3% dip in third-quarter adjusted revenue, just below market expectations.

