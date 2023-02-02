Britain's BT reaffirms guidance despite inflationary pressure

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

February 02, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L stuck to its full-year outlook on Thursday despite the pressure of high energy costs and other inflationary headwinds, as it reported a 3% dip in third-quarter adjusted revenue, just below market expectations.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

