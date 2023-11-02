Britain's BT keeps 2024 outlook after Q2 core profit beat

Nov 2 (Reuters) - BT Group BT.Lmaintained its annual outlook on Thursday as Britain's biggest broadband and mobile company reported second-quarter core profit that slightly beat market expectations due to cost controls.

The London-listed company reported a 3% rise in adjusted core profit to 2.06 billion pounds ($2.51 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had expected core profit of 2.03 billion pounds for the second quarter, according to a company-compiled consensus of estimates. ($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

