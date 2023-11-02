News & Insights

Britain's BT keeps 2024 outlook after Q2 core profit beat

Credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

November 02, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - BT Group BT.Lmaintained its annual outlook on Thursday as Britain's biggest broadband and mobile company reported second-quarter core profit that slightly beat market expectations due to cost controls.

The London-listed company reported a 3% rise in adjusted core profit to 2.06 billion pounds ($2.51 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had expected core profit of 2.03 billion pounds for the second quarter, according to a company-compiled consensus of estimates. ($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.