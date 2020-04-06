Britain's BT commits to no job losses due to coronavirus crisis

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L on Monday committed to no job losses related to the coronavirus crisis for the foreseeable future.

The firm said it would increase pay for "team member" workers and freeze pay for managers, while chief executive Philip Jansen said he would donate his salary for at least the next six months.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

