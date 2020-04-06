US Markets

Britain's BT commits to no job losses due to coronavirus crisis

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Britain's BT on Monday committed to no job losses related to the coronavirus crisis for the foreseeable future.

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L on Monday committed to no job losses related to the coronavirus crisis for the foreseeable future.

The firm said it would increase pay for "team member" workers and freeze pay for managers, while chief executive Philip Jansen said he would donate his salary for at least the next six months.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular