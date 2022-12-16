Britain's BT combines two units in cost savings drive

December 16, 2022 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L said it planned to set up a new unit for corporate customers by combining two existing businesses in a move which will drive cost savings of at least 100 million pounds ($121.99 million) by the end of 2025.

BT said on Friday the new unit BT Business would be formed by putting together its Global and Enterprise divisions.

($1 = 0.8197 pounds)

