Britain's Boohoo warns on full-year outlook

British online fashion retailer Boohoo warned on Thursday that expectations for the financial year ending Feb. 28 will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher returns, delivery disruption and pandemic-related cost inflation.

It said it now expected net sales growth to be 12% to 14%, compared to previous guidance of 20% to 25%.

