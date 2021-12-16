Britain's Boohoo warns on full-year outlook

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L warned on Thursday that expectations for the financial year ending Feb. 28 will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher returns, delivery disruption and pandemic-related cost inflation.

It said it now expected net sales growth to be 12% to 14%, compared to previous guidance of 20% to 25%.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.