Britain's Boohoo to meet earnings guidance as sales growth slows

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Thursday forecast 2021-22 core earnings in line with reduced guidance as it reported an expected slowdown in revenue growth in its latest quarter.

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L on Thursday forecast 2021-22 core earnings in line with reduced guidance as it reported an expected slowdown in revenue growth in its latest quarter.

The group, which warned on annual profit in December, said it expected to report adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year to Feb. 28 of about 125 million pounds ($165 million).

Boohoo said net sales growth in its fourth quarter was 7%, having been up 10% in the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.7587 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters