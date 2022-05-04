Britain's Boohoo sees tough year ahead as profit falls 28%

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L reported a 28% fall in annual core earnings that reflected significant freight and logistics cost inflation and warned that pandemic-related external factors will continue to impact it this year.

The group said on Wednesday it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 125 million pounds ($156 million) in the year to Feb. 28 - in line with guidance and down from 173.6 million pounds in 2020-21.

