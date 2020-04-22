Britain's Boohoo says sales growth dipped as coronavirus hit

James Davey Reuters
Published

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Wednesday it saw a marked decrease in year-on-year sales growth in the middle of March, impacted by lockdowns due to the coronavirus crisis, though its performance has improved in recent weeks.

Boohoo BOOH.L said on Wednesday it had seen improved year-on-year growth in group sales during April.

However, it said that given the uncertainty generated by the pandemic, it could not provide guidance for its new financial year to Feb. 28, 2021, at this stage.

