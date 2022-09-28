Britain's Boohoo cuts outlook as consumers rein in spending

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L on Wednesday cut its full-year outlook, blaming a worsening macro-economic and consumer backdrop as it reported a 58% fall in first-half core earnings.

The group, whose shares have fallen 70% this year, said on Wednesday it now expected revenue to fall over the full 2022-23 year, with a core earnings margin between 3% and 5%. It was previously forecasting "low single digits" revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of between 4% and 7%.

