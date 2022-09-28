Britain's Boohoo cuts outlook as consumers rein in spending

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Wednesday cut its full-year outlook, blaming a worsening macro-economic and consumer backdrop as it reported a 58% fall in first-half core earnings.

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L on Wednesday cut its full-year outlook, blaming a worsening macro-economic and consumer backdrop as it reported a 58% fall in first-half core earnings.

The group, whose shares have fallen 70% this year, said on Wednesday it now expected revenue to fall over the full 2022-23 year, with a core earnings margin between 3% and 5%. It was previously forecasting "low single digits" revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of between 4% and 7%.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters