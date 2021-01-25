Britain's Boohoo buys Debenhams brand for 55 mln stg

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said on Monday it had purchased the brand of collapsed department store group Debenhams for 55 million pounds ($75.4 million).

Debenhams' administrators said last month it was starting a liquidation process, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

($1 = 0.7290 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

