Britain's Boohoo buys Debenhams brand for 55 mln stg

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Monday it had purchased the brand of collapsed department store group Debenhams for 55 million pounds ($75.4 million).

Debenhams' administrators said last month it was starting a liquidation process, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

