Britain's Boohoo bucks weak festive market with 44% revenue rise
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Boohoo BOOH.L reported robust trading in its Christmas trading period and upgraded its full-year guidance, marking the online fashion retailer as a festive winner that bucked a weak overall market.
Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products, said on Tuesday total group revenue rose 44% to 473.7 million pounds ($615 million) in the four months to Dec. 31. That compares to first half growth of 43%.
The group is now forecasting full year 2019-20 revenue growth of 40-42%, up from previous guidance of 33-38%, and a core profit margin of 10.0-10.2%, versus previous guidance of "around 10%".
