Markets

Britain’s bond crisis reverses over the government: podcast

Contributor
Aimee Donnellan Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - New finance minister Jeremy Hunt has scrapped most of his predecessor’s unfunded tax cuts, scuppering Prime Minister Liz Truss’s growth plan. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate what the U-turn means for markets – and whether Truss can survive.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular