Britain’s bond crisis reverses over the government: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - New finance minister Jeremy Hunt has scrapped most of his predecessor’s unfunded tax cuts, scuppering Prime Minister Liz Truss’s growth plan. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate what the U-turn means for markets – and whether Truss can survive.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.