Britain's B&M sells German unit for 12.5 mln euros

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail BMEB.L said on Wednesday it has agreed the sale of its loss-making German business, Jawoll, to a consortium led by AC Curtis Salta for 12.5 million euros ($14.2 million).

Last November, B&M wrote down the value of Jawoll and put it under review.

AC Curtis Salta is funded by Adiuva Capital.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

