Britain's Blue Prism agrees to $1.65 bln takeover by SS&C

Dec 1 (Reuters) - British software group Blue Prism PRSMB.L agreed on Wednesday to be bought by U.S.-based SS&C Technologies SSNC.O for 1.24 billion pounds ($1.65 billion), withdrawing its backing of an earlier agreement with private equity firm Vista.

SS&C's all-cash offer of 1,275 pence per Blue Prism share is higher than its earlier possible offer of 1,200 pence, and tops Vista's final offer of 1,250 pence.

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

