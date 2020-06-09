Britain's Bellway sells fewer homes between Aug and May due to lockdowns

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British housebuilder Bellway Plc said on Tuesday it sold fewer homes between August and May, as business activity remained restricted after it closed its centres due to the coronavirus lockdown.

June 9 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L said on Tuesday it sold fewer homes between August and May, as business activity remained restricted after it closed its centres due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The company, which builds apartments, family homes and luxury penthouses, also said that it expects year-on-year sales activity to be severely constrained until lockdown restrictions are further lifted.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters