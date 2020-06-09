Britain's Bellway sells fewer homes between Aug and May due to lockdowns

June 9 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L said on Tuesday it sold fewer homes between August and May, as business activity remained restricted after it closed its centres due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The company, which builds apartments, family homes and luxury penthouses, also said that it expects year-on-year sales activity to be severely constrained until lockdown restrictions are further lifted.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.