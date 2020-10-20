TW

Britain's Bellway resumes dividend as demand for homes pick up

Contributors
Samantha Machado Reuters
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Homebuilder Bellway reported a 43% year-on-year jump in its forward order book as demand for homes picked up after the initial round of lockdowns, while resuming the payment of dividend despite reporting a plunge in full-year profit.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Bellway BWY.L reported a 43% year-on-year jump in its forward order book as demand for homes picked up after the initial round of lockdowns, while resuming the payment of dividend despite reporting a plunge in full-year profit.

The company, which builds apartments, family homes and luxury penthouses, said on Tuesday housing completions fell by nearly a third for the year ended July 31, and pretax profit fell to 236.7 million pounds ($306.31 million) compared to 662.6 million pounds reported last year.

($1 = 0.7727 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters