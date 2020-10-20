Britain's Bellway resumes dividend as demand for homes pick up

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Bellway BWY.L reported a 43% year-on-year jump in its forward order book as demand for homes picked up after the initial round of lockdowns, while resuming the payment of dividend despite reporting a plunge in full-year profit.

The company, which builds apartments, family homes and luxury penthouses, said on Tuesday housing completions fell by nearly a third for the year ended July 31, and pretax profit fell to 236.7 million pounds ($306.31 million) compared to 662.6 million pounds reported last year.

($1 = 0.7727 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.