Britain's Bellway builds fewer homes in 2020 due to COVID-19 curbs

Reuters
Aug 11 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L said on Tuesday it constructed fewer homes in the year as a weeks-long COVID-19 lockdown brought property sales to a halt.

However, temporary stamp duty holiday and gradual reopening of its sites has led to a pick-up in demand, the company, which builds apartments, family homes and luxury penthouses, said.

