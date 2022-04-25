Britain's beefed-up M&A watchdog

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nielsen is reminding investors of regulatory trip wires when it comes to cross-border activity. The UK government is investigating stake-building by activist WindAcre Partnership, which opposes the video-rating company’s pending $10 billion sale, according to Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-22/u-k-probes-windacre-s-nielsen-stake-under-new-takeover-law. WindAcre has bought more than a quarter of Nielsen's shares.

The National Security and Investment Act 2021 set up a review procedure for investments in any company linked to the UK and involved in any of 17 key industries https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukdsi/2021/9780348226935. It's akin to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS. While the UK process covers artificial intelligence, in which Nielsen says it is involved, the idea that a non-British stake in a UK-based but U.S.-listed company is a grave risk to the UK seems surprising. That may be why Snehal Amin's WindAcre didn’t think to notify the government.

Regulators also sometimes test their own limits. CFIUS in recent years investigated already-closed deals that were never notified to the committee. Merger agreements changed to account for the risk. Similarly, as Chinese merger reviews have grown more aggressive, U.S. dealmakers have taken note. WindAcre’s brush with a new cop on the UK beat is a heads-up for everyone else. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

BBVA’s Turkish M&A bump pleases all parties

China’s yuan jerkily adjusts to ugly reality

Gap falls through the inflation gap

Bling stocks are approaching 2020 pain level

Zhihu pays high price for its escape to Hong Kong

(Editing by Richard Beales, Sharon Lam and Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.