Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

The BBC said on Wednesday it will axe 450 jobs from its news division in a cost-saving plan that will result in cuts at the World Service and its 5Live radio station and in fewer reports being made by analysis show Newsnight.
