Britain's Barratt says directors to take 20% pay cut amid virus outbreak

April 16 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Thursday its executive and non-executive directors have agreed to a voluntary 20% reduction in base salary and fees, beginning April 1 and until the group resumes work at its sites.

Britain's biggest housebuilder, which is furloughing around 85% of its employees, said it expects home completions and reservations to be very limited, while its sales centres and construction sites remain closed.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.