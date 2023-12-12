News & Insights

Companies

Britain's BAE Systems wins $8.8 bln contract to continue operating Tennessee ammo plant

Credit: REUTERS/CHENEY ORR

December 12, 2023 — 06:42 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L has won an $8.8 billion contract to maintain and operate a U.S. Army ammunition plant in Tennessee, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said on Tuesday.

The DoD said the contract was awarded for 10 years, from Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2033, to produce explosives, maintain and operate the Holston Army Ammunition Plant.

BAE said in a separate statement that it had been operating the plant since 1999, developing products such as IMX-101, a safer and effective replacement to TNT in artillery, and modernizing the facility for sustained reliability.

The Holston Army Ammunition Plant is a U.S. government-owned, contractor-operated facility that produces explosives for the U.S. military. The plant has been operating since World War II.

In addition to the plant in Holston, BAE has also been the operating contractor of the Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Virginia since 2012, which manufactures propellants for the U.S. military.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.