Britain's average road fuel sales drop w/w -BEIS

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's average fuel sales per filling station in the week to April 17 were down 7% to 15,370 litres compared with the previous week, experimental data from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy showed on Thursday.

The fall in sales was mainly due to the impact of the Easter bank holiday, BEIS said.

Average deliveries over the week climbed about 4% on the week, with all UK regions seeing delivered volumes higher than the year to date averages, the data showed.

Rising deliveries and slowing sales led forecourt stock levels to rise to 36% full, the data showed.

"Recent protest activity has been affecting some deliveries but disruptions have been localised and short-term only," spokesperson for UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) said.

Environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have been staging daily protests in London and across the country focused mainly on oil facilities.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.