Britain's AstraZeneca ramps up studies for COVID-19 antibody treatments

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British drugmaker AstraZeneca on Tuesday said it expects to move two COVID-19 antibody based therapies it has licensed from U.S. researchers into clinical studies in the next two months as it ramps up efforts to help combat the pandemic.

The company, which has a potential coronavirus vaccine in its pipeline, said it has agreed terms with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to back its project to develop a monoclonal antibody treatment against the virus. (https://bit.ly/3cSDR0d)

