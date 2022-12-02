Britain's ASOS continues with CFO search, interim CFO to leave

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L said its interim chief financial officer Katy Mecklenburgh will leave in six months, as the group continues its search for a permanent replacement for Mat Dunn who stepped down as CFO in October.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.