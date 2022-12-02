Britain's ASOS continues with CFO search, interim CFO to leave

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

December 02, 2022 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L said its interim chief financial officer Katy Mecklenburgh will leave in six months, as the group continues its search for a permanent replacement for Mat Dunn who stepped down as CFO in October.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.