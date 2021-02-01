Britain's ASOS buys Topshop brand for 265 mln stg

James Davey Reuters
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - ASOS ASOS.L has bought the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group for 265 million pounds ($364 million), the British online fashion retailer said on Monday.

The deal for Arcadia's prized brands does not include its stores, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

($1 = 0.7279 pounds)

