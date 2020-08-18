US Markets
WMT

Britain's Asda sees sales rise 3.8% in lockdown quarter

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Asda, the British supermarket arm of the world's biggest retailer Walmart, said on Tuesday its second quarter comparable sales rose 3.8%, benefiting from strong growth in grocery sales during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Adds detail

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of the world's biggest retailer Walmart WMT.N, said on Tuesday its second quarter comparable sales rose 3.8%, benefiting from strong growth in grocery sales during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The outcome compares with growth of 3.5% in the previous quarter.

Asda highlighted a doubling of online grocery sales and a quadrupling of click and collect sales in the quarter.

However, it said its operating income fell in the April 1 to June 30 period, partly because of incremental costs related to the pandemic.

Walmart, whose attempt to sell Asda to rival Sainsbury's SBRY.L for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) was thwarted by Britain's competition regulator last year, said last month it had restarted talks with potential buyers of a majority stake in the supermarket chain.

Asda made no comment on the progress of the talks in its second quarter statement.

($1 = 0.7596 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular