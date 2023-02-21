Britain's Asda imposes purchase limits on 8 lines of vegetables

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda has imposed customer purchase limits on eight lines of vegetables due to "sourcing challenges" for products grown in southern Spain and north Africa, it said on Tuesday.

Asda has introduced a three bag limit for purchases of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

"We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for," an Asda spokesperson said.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.