Markets
WMT

Britain's Asda and Morrisons settle London lawsuit against Mastercard

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

January 19, 2023 — 09:47 am EST

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British supermarket chains Asda WMT.N and Morrisons MRWN.MX have settled a multi-million pound lawsuit against Mastercard MA.N over fees charged to retailers.

The two companies reached an agreement with the global payments processor and withdrew their cases on Tuesday, according to an order published by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). The terms of the settlement are confidential.

"We're pleased to have settled and will continue to work with Asda and Morrisons on convenient, safe and secure electronic payments in their stores," a spokesperson for Mastercard said in a statement.

Morrisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Asda declined to comment.

The lawsuits were two of several cases brought against Mastercard in relation to so-called multilateral interchange fees (MIFs), which retailers pay credit card companies when consumers use a card to shop.

In 2020, the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruled the MIFs charged by Mastercard and its rival Visa V.N were an unlawful restriction of competition.

A five-week trial to determine how much compensation Mastercard should pay to Asda and Morrisons was due to begin on Jan. 30, but will now not take place.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((Sam.Tobin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
MA
V

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.