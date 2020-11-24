Britain's AO World swings to profit as pandemic spurs electricals demand

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World AO.L on Tuesday reported a 53% jump in first half revenue and swung into profit as consumers bought more domestic appliances to help get them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which sells washing machines, fridges, cookers and televisions as well as mobile phones and printers, said revenue was 717 million pounds ($956.7 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, up from 468 million pounds in the same period last year.

Pretax profit was 18.3 million pounds versus a loss of 5.9 million pounds in the prior year period.

The group, which operates in Britain and Germany, has benefited from people working from home during the crisis which has driven demand for electrical appliances and home office products.

AO has also benefited from store based rivals being closed during national lockdowns.

"This has been a half year like no other. I believe our market has changed as a result, forever. Online is now the dominant retail channel for customers and manufacturers alike," said founder and CEO John Roberts.

"Our growth rates have increased from Q2 to Q3 as we unlock capacity constraints," he said.

The group said it was positioned strongly as it entered its peak trading period.

It said its German business was on track to achieving monthly profitability on a core earnings basis during the peak trading period and was expected to be profitable from full year 2022.

Shares in AO, up 365% so far in 2020, closed Monday at 419.5 pence, valuing the business at 2 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7495 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Kate Holton and Keith Weir)

