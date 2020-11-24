Britain's AO World swings to profit as pandemic spurs electricals demand

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published

British online electricals retailer AO World on Tuesday reported a 53.2% jump in first half revenue and swung into profit as consumers purchased more domestic appliances to help get them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World AO.L on Tuesday reported a 53.2% jump in first half revenue and swung into profit as consumers purchased more domestic appliances to help get them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which sells washing machines, fridges, cookers and televisions as well as mobile phones and printers, said revenue was 717 million pounds ($956.7 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, up from 468 million pounds in the same period last year.

Pretax profit was 18.3 million pounds versus a loss of 5.9 million pounds in the prior year period.

($1 = 0.7495 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More