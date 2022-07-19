Britain's Abrdn to offload private equity arm - Sky News

Adds Rothschild comment

July 19 (Reuters) - British asset manager Abrdn Plc ABDN.L is preparing to sell its private equity business as part of a streamlining process under Chief Executive Stephen Bird, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Investment bankers at Rothschild have been appointed to oversee the sale process and find a suitable buyer for the unit, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3OjnTPa)

Abrdn and Rothschild declined to comment.

Bird joined the company as CEO in 2020, when it was known as Standard Life Aberdeen. (https://reut.rs/3cqChIh)

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((RachnaManojkumar.Dhanrajani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.