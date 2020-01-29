Britain working on flight home for citizens in coronavirus-hit Wuhan -spokeswoman

The British government is working to organise a flight back to the United Kingdom for Britons in Wuhan, China, a foreign office spokeswoman said on Wednesday as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus.
