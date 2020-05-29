US Markets

Britain urges China to reconsider Hong Kong law - PM's spokesman

Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLJ

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain has urged China to reconsider imposing a new security law on Hong Kong and hopes Beijing is listening, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We have urged China to reconsider the implementation of this law and live up to its responsibilities as a leading member of the international community," the spokesman said.

"We hope they will listen carefully to the arguments we have made in public and in private about the impact which Beijing's proposal would have on Hong Kong."

Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that China firmly opposed a statement from Britain, the United States, Australia and Canada, adding that it had lodged representations with the four countries.

