Britain unveils 50 pence coin minted to mark Brexit

Britain unveiled on Sunday a new 50 pence coin minted to mark the country's departure from the European Union, which bears the inscription "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" and the Brexit date of 31 January 2020.
