Britain, U.S. hold talks on price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi met on Wednesday and discussed efforts toward a price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices and restrict Russia's revenue, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

They also discussed supporting Ukraine's economic assistance needs arising from Russia's invasion, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

