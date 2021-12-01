Britain triggers cost curb measure in CO2 scheme in December

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A mechanism designed to curb costs in Britain's carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) has been triggered for December, the authority overseeing the scheme said late on Tuesday.

Monthly average UK ETS carbon prices in September, October and November were all above the December trigger price of 52.88 pounds ($70.45) per tonne for the so-called cost containment mechanism (CCM).

The supply of permits can be increased to curb high prices under the CCM, which is triggered if average prices remain above a certain level for three consecutive months.

"The UK ETS Authority will now meet to consider what intervention, if any, to make," it said.

The decision will be communicated to the market no later than after trading hours on 14 December and will also set out the reasons for doing so, it added.

Britain began trading carbon permits under its new domestic ETS on May 19, having left the European Union's ETS since leaving the single market at the beginning of 2021.

The benchmark UK carbon contract UKAFMZ1 closed at 73.02 pounds a tonne on Tuesday.

Carbon prices in Europe and the UK hit record highs in November, triggered by a higher burn of coal by power companies to burn coal, ambitious climate plans by Germany's incoming coalition government and progress on the role of carbon markets at international climate talks in Glasgow.

($1 = 0.7506 pounds)

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely)

