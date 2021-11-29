World Markets

Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON

Britain is set to unveil new guidance on speeding up and extending the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots on Monday, a junior health minister said, adding he was braced for more cases of the variant of concern Omicron.

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain is set to unveil new guidance on speeding up and extending the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots on Monday, a junior health minister said, adding he was braced for more cases of the variant of concern Omicron.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked to look at boosters for under-40s as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.

"We're awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today," Edward Argar told Sky News, adding he did not know their decision.

"I don't think it's been formally delivered but we'd expect that within the coming hours."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular