Britain to set out goals for trade talks with EU - PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain will publicly set out its goals for its future partnership with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, in a speech expected to take place early next month.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.