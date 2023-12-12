Britain to scrutinise Unilever's green claims on household items

Adds details in paragraph 2,3

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it will scrutinise the environmental claims made by UK consumer good giant Unilever ULVR.L about certain household essential items, such as a number of cleaning products and toiletries.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is seeking to examine the claims made by Unilever to make sure shoppers are not being misled, adding it had concerns that the maker of Dove soap "may be overstating how green certain products are".

"We'll be drilling down into these claims to see if they measure up," said CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell.

The move comes as part of the regulator's wider investigation into greenwashing.

