Companies

Britain to scale back on independent satellite system - FT

Contributor
Rebekah Mathew Reuters
Published

British ministers are looking to scale back plans for a 5 billion pound ($6.18 billion) satellite navigation system which was introduced back in 2018 as an alternative to the European Union's Galileo project, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

June 19 (Reuters) - British ministers are looking to scale back plans for a 5 billion pound ($6.18 billion) satellite navigation system which was introduced back in 2018 as an alternative to the European Union's Galileo project, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The ministers are exploring other options which include using OneWeb, the UK satellite operator that went bankrupt in March, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

OneWeb has pledged to move its satellite production from Florida in the United States to the UK if its management wins government support for its bid, according to the report.

Plans for an independent satellite system were announced in 2018 by then British Prime Minister Theresa May to ensure national security in the event that Britain were banned from equal access to the EU programme after Brexit.

The satellite program was expected to potentially rival EU's Galileo system, which is designed to compete with the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS), used for commercial, military and other critical applications such as guiding aircraft.

($1 = 0.81 pounds)

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Rebekah.Mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +918067493450;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: How The Travel Industry Is Coping With Coronavirus Disruption

    Beaten-down travel stocks are starting to surge, but we're still a long way from a full recovery for that sector. After 9/11 came a major shift in how the airline industry operates and now, in the wake of Covid-19, more sweeping changes are coming

    Jun 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular