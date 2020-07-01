Britain to reopen temporary market access regime for EU financial firms

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Britain will reopen its temporary market access regime for European Union financial firms in September, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Britain will reopen its temporary market access regime for European Union financial firms in September, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

Britain left the EU in January and a transition period ends in December. It has a "temporary permissions regime", or TPR, to allow EU-based firms to continue serving customers in Britain for a limited period after January so they have time to obtain authorisation.

The TPR has been closed to new applications.

"Over 1,000 firms and over 600 fund managers have already notified us, and we will reopen the notification window on 30 September," Nausicaa Delfas, the Financial Conduct Authority's executive director for international, told a City & Financial online event.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More