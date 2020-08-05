World Markets

Britain to provide 5 million pounds of aid to Beirut-Raab

Contributor
Paul Sandle. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Britain will provide a 5 million pound ($6.6 million) aid package to Beirut, including search and rescue help and expert medical support, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday after speaking with the Lebanese prime minister.

Adds further details

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain will provide a 5 million pound ($6.6 million) aid package to Beirut, including search and rescue help and expert medical support, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday after speaking with the Lebanese prime minister.

"We are going to stand by the Lebanese people in their time of need; we are going to provide immediate response and an aid package - an assistance package - search and rescue, humanitarian assistance up to 5 million pounds, as well as expert medical support," he said.

"What's crucial at this time is that our support is tailored to the very specific needs that I've just talked through with the Lebanese prime minister," he added.

Raab said the precise number of UK nationals who had possibly been killed or injured in the explosion had yet to be ascertained.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular