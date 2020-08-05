Britain to provide 5 million pounds of aid to Beirut-Raab

Adds further details

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain will provide a 5 million pound ($6.6 million) aid package to Beirut, including search and rescue help and expert medical support, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday after speaking with the Lebanese prime minister.

"We are going to stand by the Lebanese people in their time of need; we are going to provide immediate response and an aid package - an assistance package - search and rescue, humanitarian assistance up to 5 million pounds, as well as expert medical support," he said.

"What's crucial at this time is that our support is tailored to the very specific needs that I've just talked through with the Lebanese prime minister," he added.

Raab said the precise number of UK nationals who had possibly been killed or injured in the explosion had yet to be ascertained.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.