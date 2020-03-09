Britain to produce draft trade deal before next round of EU talks

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it intended to produce a draft Free Trade Agreement (FTA) before its next round of negotiations with the European Union later this month.

"The next negotiating round will take place on 18-20 March in London. The UK expects to table a number of legal texts, including a draft FTA, beforehand," senior minister Michael Gove said in a statement to parliament.

