US Markets
GS

Britain to name former Goldman banker Sharp as next BBC chairman -Sky News

Contributors
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Sarah Young Reuters
Published

Britain is to name former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp as the next chairman of the BBC, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain is to name former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp as the next chairman of the BBC, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Sharp has recently been acting as an adviser to finance minister Rishi Sunak, Sky said, adding that he was likely to take up his new role in mid-February.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Sarah Young)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular