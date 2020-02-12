Britain to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google and Snap, to better protect online users from harmful content.

The government said the duty of care would be designed to ensure that all companies had appropriate systems and processes in place to react to concerns over harmful content.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.