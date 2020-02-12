US Markets

Britain to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain said on Wednesday it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google and Snap, to better protect online users from harmful content.

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google and Snap, to better protect online users from harmful content.

The government said the duty of care would be designed to ensure that all companies had appropriate systems and processes in place to react to concerns over harmful content.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular