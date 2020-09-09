US Markets
Britain to maintain high banking standards after Brexit, says BoE

Huw Jones Reuters
Britain will maintain financial standards that are above what is required by international rules as it readies to end compliance with European Union laws, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday.

Britain left the EU in January and transition arrangements under which it still complies with the bloc's rules end on Dec. 31.

"We have been very clear that we will maintain high standards through Brexit, and at least as high as we have now and above those that pertain internationally," Woods told an in-house BoE interview on research.

