Britain to join Trans-Pacific trade pact as soon as this month -FNN

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain is expected to join the 11 members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as early as this month, Fuji News Network said on Tuesday, citing several government sources.

Other members of the CPTPP are Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia.

Britain would be the 12th nation to join the trade pact.

